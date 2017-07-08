Torrington Police: untimely death was not suspicious

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police say the untimely death on Wolcott Avenue Friday night was not suspicious.

According to police, officers and detectives responded to the scene of an untimely death around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. They say nothing was suspicious about the death.

Police say at around 10 p.m. as detectives were in the residence they found old military release firing devices. They say due to the finding, the bomb squad was called into remove the devices.

Authorities say the devices were not attached to any explosives and were not a danger to anyone. They say as a precaution residents in the houses next to the scene on Wolcott Avenue were evacuated for a short period of time.

Police have not released the identity of the person who died.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.