Route 30 closed in Vernon after pedestrian struck by car

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 30 is closed as Vernon Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Route 30 in the area of 550 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon at 6:30 a.m. They say they Metro Traffic Services are assisting with the investigation.

Police say that the specific area of the Hartford Turnpike will be closed for the next several hours while they investigate the crash.

There are no word on injuries.

VERNON CT (Delayed): #VernonFire responded to the 500 block of Hartford Tpke at approx 6:30am for car vs pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/FJDLDEOkBL — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) July 8, 2017

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.