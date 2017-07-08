Route 30 closed in Vernon after pedestrian struck by car

By Published: Updated:
(File.)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 30 is closed as Vernon Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Route 30 in the area of 550 Hartford Turnpike in Vernon at 6:30 a.m. They say they Metro Traffic Services are assisting with the investigation.

Police say that the specific area of the Hartford Turnpike will be closed for the next several hours while they investigate the crash.

There are no word on injuries.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s