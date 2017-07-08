Vigil being held for 10-year-old boy who died in Branford River

Related Coverage Search teams locate body of missing 10-year-old boy in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil is being held on Sunday night to remember a boy from Branford.

On Friday, 10-year old Ben Callahan was playing outside with his two brothers when he lost his footing, fell down an embankment, and into a pipe along the Branford River.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Friday, officials confirmed to News 8 that the boy’s body had been located in the water. The other two brothers were not hurt.

Around 8:30 p.m. that night, the Superintendent of Schools in Branford, Hamlet Hernandez, released a statement:

“Today, a ten-year-old child who attends the Branford Public Schools tragically lost his life. The student’s name is being withheld out of respect to the family. Our collective hearts are broken and our thoughts and prayers are with the family. The school district is arranging for grief counselors to support children experiencing difficulties with the tragic passing of a classmate. Information regarding grief counselors will be posted on the District’s website at: http://www.branfordschools.org/ on Sunday.”

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the Branford Green.