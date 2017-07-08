Waterbury Police adds new class of officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police is seeing a rise in its enforcement numbers.

The newest batch of police officers was sworn in during a special ceremony on Friday.

Waterbury’s police force began operating in 1853. The first force consisted of 25 men serving under Chief Samuel Warren.

In all, there are 22 new officers joining the police force in the Brass City.