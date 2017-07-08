Town of West Hartford website back up after hacking

Related Coverage West Hartford’s town website has been hacked

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of West Hartford’s website is back up and running.

Earlier in the week, the website was targeted by hackers. Officials took the website down as a precautionary measure.

Related Content: West Hartford’s town website has been hacked

Police are working with the Connecticut Intelligence Center to try and find the source of the hack. Center officials believe several other government websites were targeted, some as far away as California.

Officials say no user information is at risk and no town networks were affected.