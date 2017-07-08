West Haven Councilman Ralph Eberle passes away

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Mayor Ed O’Brien took to Facebook to announce the passing of Councilman Ralph Eberle.

Eberle began serving on the West Haven City Council in 2012. He also served as president of the West Haven Parent Teacher Association.

In his statement, Mayor O’Brien wrote,

Ralph and I shared the same vision for West Haven’s future. He was always a strong, reliable voice on the council advocating not only for his district, but for progress across the entire city. Ralph’s passing is a true loss for the City Council and the entire West Haven community. Please keep the Eberle family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of a wonderful father, husband, and public servant.

There is no word yet on a cause of death.

