10-year-old saves baby brother from overturned SUV

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a single moment, the Wilkinson family’s world turned upside down.

The family was turning onto Airport Boulevard from the Academy Sports parking lot last Friday when, according to the crash report, a Fed-Ex truck ran a red light and t-boned the Wilkinson’s SUV, causing it to flip over with the Wilkinsons still inside.

That’s when 10-year-old Grayson Wilkinson unbuckled his seat belt and rescued his 14-month-old baby brother, Preston, who was trapped inside the overturned SUV.

“I undid the seatbelt and climbed through the roof of the car and with this arm, I held him up and with my other arm, I undid the latches and got him out,” Grayson explained while holding up an arm that is currently wrapped in a bandage.

A number of good Samaritans who ran out of a nearby restaurant helped the rest of the Wilkinson family get to safety, and now the community is rallying behind Grayson’s selfless actions.

“One of the police officers wanted to give me their badge,” Grayson chuckled, saying he’s still coming to terms with the thought of being hailed as a hero.

“It’s incredible, the maturity shown by 10-year-old! But, anybody who knows his family knows that’s just how they are,” said Attorney Matt Green, who’s representing the family in a civil case against the Fed-Ex driver. “You can see the trauma is permeating the family.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s