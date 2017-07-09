10-year-old saves baby brother from overturned SUV

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a single moment, the Wilkinson family’s world turned upside down.

The family was turning onto Airport Boulevard from the Academy Sports parking lot last Friday when, according to the crash report, a Fed-Ex truck ran a red light and t-boned the Wilkinson’s SUV, causing it to flip over with the Wilkinsons still inside.

That’s when 10-year-old Grayson Wilkinson unbuckled his seat belt and rescued his 14-month-old baby brother, Preston, who was trapped inside the overturned SUV.

“I undid the seatbelt and climbed through the roof of the car and with this arm, I held him up and with my other arm, I undid the latches and got him out,” Grayson explained while holding up an arm that is currently wrapped in a bandage.

A number of good Samaritans who ran out of a nearby restaurant helped the rest of the Wilkinson family get to safety, and now the community is rallying behind Grayson’s selfless actions.

“One of the police officers wanted to give me their badge,” Grayson chuckled, saying he’s still coming to terms with the thought of being hailed as a hero.

“It’s incredible, the maturity shown by 10-year-old! But, anybody who knows his family knows that’s just how they are,” said Attorney Matt Green, who’s representing the family in a civil case against the Fed-Ex driver. “You can see the trauma is permeating the family.”