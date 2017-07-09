25th Annual Guilford Corvette Show & Swap Meet held on Sunday

By Published: Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A yearly event that helps a great cause is being held at Moroso Performance Products in Guilford on Sunday.

The 25th Annual Guilford Corvette Show & Swap Meet combines cars and family fun in an effort to benefit the CT Food Bank.

Tickets to the event are just five dollars while children under 12 can get in for free.

Judging of the cars will begin at 12 noon, with over $4,000 being awarded in trophies and prizes.

For more information on the event, you can visit www.clubcorvettect.com.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s