25th Annual Guilford Corvette Show & Swap Meet held on Sunday

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A yearly event that helps a great cause is being held at Moroso Performance Products in Guilford on Sunday.

The 25th Annual Guilford Corvette Show & Swap Meet combines cars and family fun in an effort to benefit the CT Food Bank.

Tickets to the event are just five dollars while children under 12 can get in for free.

Judging of the cars will begin at 12 noon, with over $4,000 being awarded in trophies and prizes.

For more information on the event, you can visit www.clubcorvettect.com.