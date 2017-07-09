Ansonia man arrested for DUI after driving car into house

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia man is facing charges after he drove his car into a Stratford home early Sunday morning.

Police say Joseph Segui, 23, was driving under the influence when he crashed into a residence on Broadbridge Avenue just after 3 a.m.

There were no injuries reported during the incident, but the front porch of the house and a vehicle parked in the driveway were both damaged.

Segui was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Drive in the Right Hand Lane. He was able to post bond and has a court date set for July 18.