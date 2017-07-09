Camp Rising Sun’s Annual Night Out

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Camp Rising Sun, will host their 16th Annual Night Out on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at the Owenego Inn and Beach Club, 40 Linden Ave, Branford. This morning camper, Alex Hankey, and former camper and outreach coordinator, Melissa Pandolfi, stopped by our studio to give us a preview of the fun!

The Annual Night Out is the camp’s largest fundraising event of the year, and raises funds for children with cancer who wish to experience summer camp. Sponsored by the Camp Rising Sun Charitable Foundation and organized by staff and the families of campers, the Annual Night Out will feature will feature a cook-out buffet, live music from Vivid Rock, many kids’ activities, and a silent auction and raffle.

For more information go to CampRisingSun.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s