Camp Rising Sun’s Annual Night Out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Camp Rising Sun, will host their 16th Annual Night Out on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at the Owenego Inn and Beach Club, 40 Linden Ave, Branford. This morning camper, Alex Hankey, and former camper and outreach coordinator, Melissa Pandolfi, stopped by our studio to give us a preview of the fun!

The Annual Night Out is the camp’s largest fundraising event of the year, and raises funds for children with cancer who wish to experience summer camp. Sponsored by the Camp Rising Sun Charitable Foundation and organized by staff and the families of campers, the Annual Night Out will feature will feature a cook-out buffet, live music from Vivid Rock, many kids’ activities, and a silent auction and raffle.

For more information go to CampRisingSun.com