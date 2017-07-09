Family displaced after fire ravages Cheshire home

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A family of three is unable to sleep in their home tonight after a fire caused extensive damage to the building.

According to officials, the fire started around 1 p.m. It burned for more than a half hour on Sunday until Cheshire and Southington firefighters were able to control the blaze.

The house, located on Payne Drive, was declared unsafe to occupy after the fire was out.

The three occupants, a mother, a father, and one son, have been put up in a hotel by the Cheshire Human Services department.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.