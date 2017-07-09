Hamden woman arrested for OUI after driving into police cruiser

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden woman is facing charges after police say she drove into a Connecticut State Police cruiser on Saturday night and tried to leave the scene.

Police say just after 10 p.m., Sharon Stahl, 63, rear-ended a police car that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Washington Street and Franklin Avenue in North Haven. The trooper then got out of his vehicle and directed Stahl to stop.

Authorties say Stahl then drove away from the scene. The trooper caught up to her and discovered she was under the influence.

Stahl was arrested and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs among other related charges to the collision.

Stahl was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and has a court date set for July 17.