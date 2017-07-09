House GOP to hold forum on their state budget proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut House Republicans are inviting their colleagues to attend a presentation on their state budget proposal, saying they hope it can lead to a bipartisan agreement to a two-year plan.

The state has been operating without a budget in place since the new fiscal year began July 1. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is running state government by executive order.

Related Content: Malloy plans to hold budget discussions with lawmakers

House Democratic leaders have said they hope to hold a budget vote on July 18 but currently there is no agreement on a two-year plan.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides sent a letter to members of the General Assembly last week, asking them to attend “a comprehensive review” of the GOP proposal scheduled for Tuesday.

Related Content: Malloy says Hartford bankruptcy should be “last resort”

Malloy says he doesn’t consider the House Republican plan a real budget.