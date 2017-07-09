Hundreds pay tribute to slain New York City police officer

By Published:
Police officers hug in front of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Police officer Miosotis Familia, who worked out of the 46th Precinct, was shot to death the day before, ambushed inside her command post RV by an ex-convict who once ranted online about his treatment in prison and about police getting away with killing people, authorities said. He was later killed after pulling a gun on police. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a New York City police officer shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

The gathering Saturday night included colleagues of Police Officer Miosotis Familia and many from the Bronx neighborhood where she worked.

Related Content: After cop’s slaying, city heeds call for more vehicle armor

Police say a deranged man shot through the window just early Wednesday morning. Officer Miosotis Familia was struck in the head. Soon after, officers fatally shot the gunman after they say he drew a weapon on them.

Flower bouquets lined the sidewalk outside Familia’s 46th Precinct stationhouse.

Related Content: Scene of NYC officer killing caught on surveillance video

Familia’s sister, Adriana Sanchez, thanked those who attended the gathering. She said her sister always volunteered to work as much as she could.

The slain officer is survived by three children, including 12-year-old twins.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s