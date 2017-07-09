Kent Falls State Park closed following discovery of “suspicious device”

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — The discovery of what Connecticut State Police are calling a “suspicious device” has prompted the closure of Kent Falls State Park.

According to police, at approximately 10:00 a.m., troopers and bomb squad units joined Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) officers to deal with the device.

It is unclear whether the device is in or near the park.

DEEP is clearing the area and is closing the park at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.