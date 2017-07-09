Kent Falls State Park closed following discovery of “suspicious device”

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — The discovery of what Connecticut State Police are calling a “suspicious device” has prompted the closure of Kent Falls State Park.

According to police, at approximately 10:00 a.m., troopers and bomb squad units joined Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) officers to deal with the device.

It is unclear whether the device is in or near the park.

DEEP is clearing the area and is closing the park at this time.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s