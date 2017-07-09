Maine woman celebrates 100th birthday with wine

BANGOR, Maine, (WTNH) — A Maine woman popped a wine cork on Thursday to celebrate a century of living.

Florence Beard was the guest of honor at a nursing home in Bangor. She turned 100-years-young this week.

Beard calls herself a no-nonsense kind of gal as well as a wine enthusiast.

“The people have taken me, I think. They understand me,” Beard said. “They’re all nice to me. And if they’re not, I go after them.”

Friends say she has always been known to serve others, so the folks at the nursing home returned the favor with a party fit for a queen.