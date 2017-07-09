Malloy plans to hold budget discussions with lawmakers

By Published:
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) delivers his Biennial Budget Address

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he plans to have discussions with lawmakers on a new two-year budget in the coming days.

Related Content: Malloy says Hartford bankruptcy should be “last resort”

The Democrat says he wants to “see where we are” in terms of a possible deal. But Malloy has warned “it’s going to be a while” before an agreement can be reached, noting how all four caucuses — House and Senate Democrats and Republicans — don’t agree on a specific proposal.

With no budget in place since the fiscal year began July 1, Malloy is running the state by executive order.

Related Content: Connecticut’s 2017 deficit on track for $107.2 million

Meanwhile, Malloy and state lawmakers are waiting to see if the 34 state employee bargaining units approve a two-year, $1.5 billion in labor savings agreement. The voting is expected to wrap by the week of July 17.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s