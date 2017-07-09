Man gets 40 years in 2015 fatal beating, robbery

Related Coverage Second suspect arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A man is headed to prison for the fatal beating of a Connecticut man on New Year’s Day in 2015.

The Republican-American reports that 24-year-old Johnathan Pape was sentenced Friday to 40 years behind bars for his role in Donald Curtis‘ death.

Pape pleaded guilty to robbery and felony murder in the killing of Curtis, who was found dead in Waterbury. Pape’s brother, Joseph, pleaded guilty to felony murder under a plea deal.

Related Content: Second suspect arrested in Waterbury homicide

A witness told police the brothers had bragged about beating and robbing multiple people for fun on New Year’s Eve. Police say Johnathan Pape told officers he had just left his apartment following an argument with his girlfriend, and felt he needed to “take his anger out on someone” when he decided to rob Curtis.