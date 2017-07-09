Massachusetts AMBER Alert cancelled , Child found safe in Connecticut

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WTNH) — Massachusetts State Police have confirmed that the AMBER alert issued early Sunday morning for a 21-month-old child has been cancelled after the child was found safe in Connecticut.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Jandel Calcorzi was taken from his mother’s home following a violent domestic assault. Calcorzi was taken by his father, Joshua Calcorzi, from his mother’s home in Chicopee.

At this time, Massachusetts State Police confirm that the suspect has been apprehended and the child has been found safe in Newington, Connecticut.

