Murphy, Blumenthal to hold summit on opioid crisis

Related Coverage Bail reform, opioid rules among new state laws taking effect

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are planning a summit on the state’s opioid crisis to develop recommendations to a national panel studying the problem.

The event is scheduled Monday at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

Related Content: Bail reform, opioid rules among new state laws taking effect

The two Democratic senators say they want to identify problems in Connecticut that could be helped by federal reforms and send recommendations to a commission established by President Donald Trump to fight drug addiction.

The chief medical examiner’s office says 917 people died of accidental drug overdoses in Connecticut last year, a 26 percent increase over 2015. About 480 of the deaths involved the powerful opioid fentanyl.

A member of the president’s opioid commission is scheduled to speak at the summit, which will also include medical treatment providers, police officials and community groups.