Murphy, Blumenthal to hold summit on opioid crisis

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo, shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Prescription painkillers should not be a first-choice for treating common ailments like back pain and arthritis, according to new federal guidelines designed to reshape how doctors prescribe drugs like OxyContin and Vicodin. Amid an epidemic of addiction and abuse tied to these powerful opioids drugs, the CDC is urging general doctors to try physical therapy, exercise and over-the-counter pain medications before turning to painkillers for chronic pain. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sens. Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal are planning a summit on the state’s opioid crisis to develop recommendations to a national panel studying the problem.

The event is scheduled Monday at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

The two Democratic senators say they want to identify problems in Connecticut that could be helped by federal reforms and send recommendations to a commission established by President Donald Trump to fight drug addiction.

The chief medical examiner’s office says 917 people died of accidental drug overdoses in Connecticut last year, a 26 percent increase over 2015. About 480 of the deaths involved the powerful opioid fentanyl.

A member of the president’s opioid commission is scheduled to speak at the summit, which will also include medical treatment providers, police officials and community groups.

