National Sugar Cookie Day celebrated July 9

WTNH.com staff Published:

(WTNH) — Cookie enthusiasts around the globe are celebrating National Sugar Cookie Day on Sunday.

Sugar cookies are often made from items most people already have on hand such as sugar, flour, eggs, butter, vanilla, and baking powder or baking soda.

The real fun begins when you use shaped cookie cutters and then get creative with decorative icing and sprinkles.

The sugar cookie originated in Nazareth, Penn. in the 16th century and was first known as the “Nazareth Cookie.”

It is a favorite for many families, especially around the holidays.

