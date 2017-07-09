New Haven Green political protesters identified

Related Coverage Multiple people arrested following demonstration in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police have released the identities of four people arrested during Saturday’s political protest.

According to police, a far-right political group identified as “The Proud Boys” arrived on the New Haven Green just after 12 noon Saturday. The group was met with three to four dozen counter-protesters who were against the group. Officers said that neither group had secured a permit to use the New Haven Green.

Tensions quickly ran high and officers responded to the scene, dodging smoke grenades and paint-filled balloons while trying to get the situation under control.

Those arrested include, Keith Dramese Fair, 35, of New Haven, Barbara Fair, 69, of New Haven, Rosanna Raybuyan, 37, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and David Simone, 28, of North Bergen, N.J.

Dramese Fair was issued a summons to court and was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with Police. He was treated at a local hospital from minor injuries suffered by either pepper spray or a smoke-grenade.

Police say Barbara Fair interfered with officers as she tried freeing Dramise Fair from custody after breaking through a police line. Barbara Fair was arrested and summonsed for Interfering with Police after refusing to stand back.

News 8 spoke with Fair following the incident.

It happened so fast. I don’t know how many officers had my arms behind my back; and they was twisting them, putting pressure on me, and I’m standing there saying I’m not resisiting. I don’t know why you’re doing this.”

Officers say Raybuyan threw a paint-filled balloon at a police sergeant. The officer was not hit by the balloon and Raybuyan was subsequently arrested.

According to officials, Simone set off a siren noise on a megaphone in the face of an officer after being ordered to back up. Simone’s backpack was confiscated and officers discovered numerous illegal fireworks inside of it. Simone was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Interfering with police, and the Illegal Possession of Exploding Fireworks.

Police say one officer was injured during the incident but that the injury was not caused by a demonstrator or counter-protester.