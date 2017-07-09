One dead after fatal crash on I-95 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York woman lost her life following a two-car crash on Interstate 95.

Connecticut State Police have identified Enma Torres, 31, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. as the victim of a fatal crash that took place just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say Torres was pulled over partially in the travel lane and partially in the right shoulder of the exit 27 on-ramp to tend to a child passenger in the back seat of the vehicle. A second vehicle using the on-ramp then collided with Torres and her vehicle.

Torres was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

