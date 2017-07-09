One victim seriously hurt following shooting in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is in serious condition following a shooting in Norwalk late Sunday morning.

Norwalk Police are investigating the shooting which took place on Plymouth Avenue. Police closed the road to all traffic while the scene was active.

The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital. The name of the victim has not been released.

It is unclear of whether or not police have any suspects.

Norwalk Police are asking anyone with information to contact their tip line at (203)-854-3111.