Report shows no improvement in cave-dwelling bat population

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The population of cave-dwelling bats in Connecticut is showing no signs of improvement.

A newly updated report from the Connecticut Council on Environmental Quality warns the continued absence of bats from the evening air will be a “boon to nocturnal moths and beetles that continually threaten to infest forests and crops.”

Cave-dwelling bats in Connecticut and a growing number of states have been decimated by a fungal disease known as white-nose syndrome. The fungus thrives in cases and mine, growing on the bats’ wing membranes and noses while they hibernate.

The populations of some cave-dwelling species have declined by 90 percent. State environmentalist did not discover any improvement this year when they inspected caves in January and February, looking for hibernating bats.

However, some cave-dwelling bats have managed to survive.

