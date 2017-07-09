Study says lack of sleep can lead to dementia

Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — Poor sleeping can lead to much more than just being tired.

It is estimated that a third of Americans do not get enough shut eye, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it is a public health problem.

Disrupted sleep is tied to a higher risk of things like diabetes and stroke, and a growing body of research suggests that it leads to conditions that bog down information processing and cause dementia or Alzheimer’s.

