Top Ten Weather Day

Oh man, what can we say about this weather other than…PERFECT! Today is looking great with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Can it actually get any better than this? Get out there and enjoy it if you can but make sure you wear the sunscreen because you can get burnt in less than 20 minutes this time of the year.

Tonight is another night you can turn off the AC, open up the windows and save some money on that electric bill. By early Monday morning we’ll see temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Not too shabby for a July morning. The weather starts to change just a bit later in the afternoon. With the arrival of some passing clouds during the afternoon/evening comes a touch more humidity due to a shift in the wind.

Tuesday looks to be the hottest and most humid day in the 8 day forecast with the potential for severe weather as well. We’ll be watching the chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

