‘True Blood’ star Nelsan Ellis dead at 39

By Published:
Nelsan Ellis
FILE - In this Monday, July 21, 2014 file photo, actor Nelsan Ellis attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" at the Apollo Theater in New York. Actor Nelsan Ellis, best known for playing the character of Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has died at the age of 39. Ellis’ manager Emily Gerson Saines confirmed the actor died from complications of heart failure, in an email Saturday, July 8, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(ABC News) — “True Blood” actor Nelsan Ellis has died, his manager confirmed to ABC News.

The actor, who portrayed Lafayette Reynolds in HBO’s hit series, died on Saturday in Los Angeles after complications from heart failure, his manager said. He was 39.

Along with starring in “True Blood,” Ellis also appeared in “Veronica Mars,” “The Soloist,” “The Help” and “Lee Daniel’s The Butler.”

Ellis was born November 30, 1977 in Harvey, Illinois. After a short stint in the U.S. Marines, which he quit at age 17, Ellis was accepted into the famed Juilliard School in New York, where he graduated from in 2004.

He is survived by his grandmother, Alex Brown, his father, Tommie Lee Thompson, and his son, Breon Ellis, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor is also survived by seven siblings and his aunt, the magazine added.

