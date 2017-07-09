Trump stopping to pick up Marine’s hat blown away by wind is president’s latest viral moment

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump smiles as he walks on the South Lawn upon arrival the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 8, 2017, from the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(ABC News) — Hat-catcher in chief?

The latest President Trump moment lighting up the twitterspehere isn’t a social gaffe nor an awkward moment with another world leader.

Instead, it’s video of the president retrieving a Marine’s hat that was blown off the service member’s head as he guards Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where the president arrived Saturday on Air Force One after attending the G-20 summit in Germany.

Related Content: 7 arrested after unfurling banner at Chicago’s Trump Tower targeting president’s climate change stance

As Trump approaches Marine One, he bends down to pick up the hat and places it back on the Marine’s head and pats him on his arm.

But the wind immediately blows the hat away again, prompting the president to chase the hat down. As Trump boards Marine One, he gives the hat to another military official, who places it on the Marine’s head

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s