Two arrested in Tolland drug bust

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people have been arrested after Connecticut State Police found narcotics equipment and other drug-related items in a Tolland residence on Sunday morning.

According to police, troopers had an active search warrant for 24-year-old Amber Blanchette. When officers knocked on the door, it was opened by 20-year-old Travis Winans who confirmed Blanchette was sleeping in a room inside the residence.

Troopers say they saw narcotics equipment and equipment used in heating marijuana in plain view once they entered the room. More equipment and paraphernalia was located in the room where Blanchette was sleeping.

Blanchette was then turned over to the Manchester Police Department subsequent to her active arrest warrant.

Winans was charged with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Operating a Drug Factory, among other charges.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and has a court appearance scheduled for July 10.