Victim of crash in Vernon in critical but stable condition

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person is recovering on Sunday morning after being struck by a car in Vernon.

The incident happened Saturday on the Hartford Turnpike near Sacred Heart Church.

The road was closed for several hours while the scene was being investigated by officials.

That pedestrian is now in stable condition and is recovering at a local hospital. The person’s name has not been released.

Police say that the driver was not hurt and is cooperating.