Wedding Day D.I.Y. Do’s and Don’ts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many couples plan on creating D.I.Y. Projects for their weddings, but there are many considerations you should have before tackling all the projects! Wedding planner, Lisa Antonecchia, stopped by our studio this morning to offer some advice.

It’s important to do your homework before you start these projects, it’s a common misconception to think a do-it-yourself project will save you money, for example a do it yourself centerpiece is not always less expensive than hiring a professional florist. When you consider the amount of time, work, and expense, these can often add up, so when considering a D.I.Y. project doing your homework first is very important.

Many people will want to create their own centerpieces for their wedding, always talk to your venue or your caterer about this option before starting your work. Many locations today are charging a set up and breakdown fee due to the fact that so many couples are having D.I.Y. projects that create the necessity to bring more staffing several hours earlier for an event. It’s also important to remember that some venues also only have one hour to set up your wedding and may not have time to set up your D.I.Y. projects does insisting that you have someone else come in. This creates the necessity to either have a friend or family member working the day of your wedding or the necessity to hire a day of event coordinator, such as myself. Remember that centerpieces made with flowers must be refrigerated, contain water, must get more water added a pond arrival, and have to be transported properly so that the flowers do not get destroyed in the process. Again these are reasons to perhaps work with a professional florist if flowers are what you are looking for.

If you want to personalize your floral centerpiece, and option would be to D.I.Y. the vase to which the centerpiece will be presented. Here’s a project where we took dollar store cylinder vases cover them in rubber bands, spray-painted them in this seasons Hot color, rose gold metallic, when you remove the rubber bands it creates a personalized look that is also very modern and on trend. Give this to your florist and you have a D.I.Y. project that accents your floral arrangement.

This D.I.Y. centerpiece is created with Live herbs. Why this works is because there is no water involved, and the set up is very quick, it has a theme but is a wonderful centerpiece for friends or family to take home, herb gardens are a very trendy home D.I.Y. creation and here we’ve created one for the center of the table for any garden, Farm, or New England themed wedding. We’ve taken a utensil holder for your outdoor parties with six different sections, and filled it with different herbs, labeled it, and surrounding it with mini flower pots which are now our votive holders. An easy D.I.Y. centerpiece that smells amazing and will be a wonderful take home at the end of the night.

This next project is one to definitely ask your venue about, this project we made a centerpiece of floating candles, we took cylinders known as Monet glass, added a piece of nautical ribbon, I hot glue gun in it directly to the glass, and then added a Sand-dollar to the ribbon as a nautical accent. It’s important to ask your venue if they will fill these with water and put the candles in them before Lighting.

Some D.I.Y. projects are due to the fact that an event has a Theme, for example a recent client had a travel themed wedding! They created personalize centerpieces by using the following items, and 8 x 10 frame with a location map laying flat on the center of the table, this is the way to anchor the centerpiece. On top of the frame they stacked travel books, a small globe, and their table number featuring this couple traveling to the specific area! Why this works is because it’s very personal and does not involve any flowers, that is very important! There is nothing in this centerpiece that needs to be refrigerated or have water. For our segment we’ve taken that concept and added other travel themed specific items to make it pop!

Our suggestion is typically to leave the centerpieces to the professionals, and utilize your time on personal projects such as personal place cards, signage, family photos, and other small details that will not only not stress you out the week of your wedding, but will not take renting a truck to deliver to your venue. It’s always important to remember as well that your friends and family are there on your wedding day to enjoy the moment just as much is you are, so sometimes putting them to work on your behalf the day of the wedding may not be the best way to show your love for them. Have fun personalizing your wedding but remember there are people that are paid professionals out there willing to do the work on your behalf.

