3 Derby families displaced after fire breaks out at multi-family home

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families are without a home after a fire took over a multi-family complex in Derby.

Around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the Derby Fire Department was alerted about a fire at 207 Caroline Street. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy smoke billowing from the 2nd floor of the multi-family home.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Three families were displaced, but no one who lives at the home was injured.

Shelton and Ansonia Fire Departments assisted in putting out the flames. Crews determined that the fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is still under investigation.