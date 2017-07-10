Amtrak working to replace tracks in New York City’s Penn Station

NEW YORK CITY (WTNH) — A summer dubbed a commuting nightmare in New York City.

Starting Monday work begins for a two month repair process at Penn Station. Officials say this is to fix the stations aging infrastructure that’s in the spotlight from two recent derailments.

Several hundred thousand commuters on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit will have to contend with fewer trains during peak periods, the result of track closures in Penn Station.

The work is scheduled to last through the end of August.

The LIRR is adding train cars to try and serve as many people as possible, and is urging riders to switch to subways in Brooklyn and Queens. New Jersey Transit is diverting some rush hour trains to Hoboken, where passengers can switch to PATH trains or ferries.

To check train times with Amtrak click here.