Baby raccoon rescued after head trapped in can

(Photo Courtesy of New London Animal Control)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police had to call for some assistance Monday after locating a baby raccoon with its head stuck in a can.

According to New London Animal Control, a baby raccoon’s head was trapped inside of a tin can on Monday morning, when New London Police found the animal struggling. Officers did not have equipment to help free the raccoon, so they asked New London Animal Control to respond.

Officials from New London Animal Control came to the scene to rescue the raccoon and “successfully un-canned and released” it. Animal Control staffers said the mother raccoon stood about ten feet away in the bushes, and kept a close eye on her baby as the animal control officer worked to free the trapped raccoon.

New London Animal Control urges people to dispose of their trash properly and make sure dumpsters are closed in order to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.

