NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a body was found in a car in a New Haven parking lot Monday morning.

Police are on the scene of 199 Park Street after a body was discovered inside a blue car that was parked in a parking lot.

There is no word on who discovered the body or the cause of death. Police have also not released any details regarding the victim at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

