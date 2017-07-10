Campaign finance deadline looms for governor candidates

- FILE - State Capitol building in Hartford. (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The growing list of candidates and potential candidates for governor in 2018 is facing the state’s latest fundraising reporting deadline.

Monday marks the cutoff date for when candidate and exploratory committees must submit their second quarter campaign financing reports to Connecticut’s State Elections Enforcement Commission.

Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst, a Republican who recently switched from running an exploratory committee to a candidate committee, was the first to submit his information. He reports raising a total of $148,590 in the first two quarters of 2017 between the two committees.

Like other candidates vying for their parties’ endorsement, Herbst is trying to raise $250,000 in small contributions to qualify for public campaign financing under Connecticut’s Citizens Election Program.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy recently announced he will not seek re-election.

 

