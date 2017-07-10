Congresswoman Esty to visit Torrington Planned Parenthood

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty will be talking about the impact of the proposed GOP health care plan on Planned Parenthood.

Esty will be touring and speaking at the Planned Parenthood in Torrington on Monday, July 10th.

Esty says Planned Parenthood provides reproductive health services to both men and women. She also argues that the Torrington center serves the rural communities in northwest Connecticut and many patients on Medicaid.

Critics argue the GOP backed plan would strip Medicaid funding.