Connecticut State Police officers to attend funeral of fallen NYPD officer

BRONX, N.Y. (WTNH) — Solidarity will be shown by Connecticut State Police on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Troopers are traveling to the Bronx for the funeral of New York Police officer Miosotis Familia.

Officers are departing from Meriden and Bridgeport on Tuesday morning where they will make the trip south to neighboring New York. A bus will transport troopers from the training academy to New York City.

The funeral will be held later that morning.