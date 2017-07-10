Connecticut State Police officers to attend funeral of fallen NYPD officer

WTNH.com staff Published:
This undated photo provided by the New York Police Department shows officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot to death early Wednesday, July 5, 2017, ambushed inside a command post RV by an ex-convict, authorities said. The gunman was killed by police about a block away. (NYPD via AP)

BRONX, N.Y. (WTNH) — Solidarity will be shown by Connecticut State Police on Tuesday morning.

Connecticut State Troopers are traveling to the Bronx for the funeral of New York Police officer Miosotis Familia.

Related Content: Hundreds pay tribute to slain New York City police officer

Officers are departing from Meriden and Bridgeport on Tuesday morning where they will make the trip south to neighboring New York. A bus will transport troopers from the training academy to New York City.

The funeral will be held later that morning.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s