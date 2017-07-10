Dog named Freedom recovering at Branford animal shelter

Related Coverage Shelter official: Dog possible victim of illegal fighting

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- A dog a named Freedom is recovering at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford and is doing much better.

Freedom was brought to the shelter on Wednesday. His teeth were shaved down and he had marks on his legs indicating he may have been tied up. His ears were also badly damaged.

Officials believe Freedom was injured in an illegal dog fighting ring. Police are now investigating.

“When we first initially saw him our thought was that he was used as a bait dog as part of a fighting ring,” said Laura Burban, director of the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

Related Content: Shelter official: Dog possible victim of illegal fighting

Shelter staff are not sure exactly where the dog was found. He had surgery to fix his ears on Wednesday night and his injuries were cleaned. Though he was not feeling well on Thursday, he has been improving.

“Over the weekend he’s kind of taken a turn for the better,” said Burban. “He’s wagging his tail, happy boy, happy to meet people and give kisses and those types of things.”

Burban walked Freedom outside the animal shelter on Monday. He was curious and friendly. The dog’s ears are healing, though he still has visible wounds on his face and legs.

The vets think the dog is from five to seven years old, and that he is some sort of pit bull mix. They will be doing a DNA test to find out for sure.

“For right now we’re just focused on getting him healed and having his true personality come out,” Burban said.

Freedom has a long road ahead. Staff will be introducing him to more people as he gets better. The hope is after that he will go to his forever home.

“We’re thinking he’ll probably need a full month to fully heal,” Burban said. “Then we’re going to start really evaluating him to see what kind of home he’s going to do best in.”

Staff say some families have already expressed interest in adopting Freedom after he gets better.