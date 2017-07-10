Five injured during fight outside Willimantic strip club

WILLIMANTIC, Conn (WTNH) – Five men were sent to the hospital following a fight outside at a Willimantic strip club over the weekend.

The incident happened early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Ultra Violet Cafe on West Main Street. According to Willimantic Police, they responded to a report about a “large physical altercation” taking place.

Police say arrests will be forthcoming. They ask anyone with additional information about the altercation, to contact Detective Keith Edele at the Willimantic Police Department at 860-465-3135.