For the Elm City, gas prices have fallen

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For New Haven gas prices have fallen, however for the nation gas prices have increased.

According to GasBuddy, the average retail gasoline prices in New Haven has fallen to 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week. They say the prices are averaging at 2.37 a gallon, this all according to the data company’s daily survey of 229 gas outlets in New Haven.

GasBuddy says the national average is increasing by 3.4 cents per gallon over the last week to $2.25 per gallon.

The survey also found that along with the change in gas prices in New Haven during the past week, prices on Sunday were 1.4 cents per gallon lower than the same day one year ago. They also so prices are 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

For the national average, GasBuddy says it has decreased 7.9 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 2.7 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to the survey, the GasBuddy data shows that gasoline prices on July 10 in New Haven have ranged widely over the last five years:

In 2016, it was $2.38 per gallon.

In 2015, it was $2.91 per gallon.

In 2014, it was $3.93 per gallon.

In 2013, it was $3.77 per gallon.

In 2012, it was $3.63 per gallon.

The survey also had shown that Waterbury is at $2.30 per gallon, this is down by 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s price of $2.32 per gallon.

Senior Petroleum analysts Patrick DeHaan, says “with July 4 now in the rear-view mirror, gasoline prices in many states have advanced following an uptick in oil prices in late June.” DeHaan added that gas prices may increase slightly in some states this week and that it will be a very mixed bag across the nation as crude oil prices appears to have stalled for now,

“Call it the summer blue at the pump, prices may fluctuate mild in the weeks ahead, but we’ll be bouncing near the summer low price for sometime,” said DeHaan. “Don’t expect much improvement in prices for the rest of the summer. In fact to counter that, if we see the Atlantic become more active hurricane wise, we could see more price support in both oil and gasoline prices.”