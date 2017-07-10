Frogtown Road closed in New Canaan for pipe repair

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Motorists in New Canaan are being told to avoid Frogtown Road due to an emergency pipe repair.

Road Closure! Until further notice, due to an emergency pipe repair Frogtown Road is closed to thru traffic.Motorists should avoid the area — NewCanaanPolice (@NewCanaanPolice) July 10, 2017

According to authorities, local traffic coming from West Street can access up to 436 Frogtown Road, while motorists from Ponus Ridge Road have access up to Wells Lane.

The road closure is expected to last throughout the day.