Groton Police arrest two in drug bust

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman from New London are facing drug charges after police discovered drugs in a local hotel.

28-year-old Maribel Perez and 26-year-old Khalil Soria are accused of selling cocaine out of a hotel in Groton.

A month-long investigation led police to the hotel on Monday where they executed a search and seizure warrant.

Officers found an undisclosed amount of cocaine and synthetic marijuana.

Both individuals are facing charges of Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Sell, Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, among other related charges.