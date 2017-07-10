Local concert to benefit Make-A-Wish CT

(WTNH)-Two childhood friends from Branford with Broadway credits are reuniting for an evening of music and entertainment to benefit Make-A-Wish CT. The “Two Hours from Broadway Concert” at the Owenego will be held on Sunday, July 16 in Branford. Branford natives Greg Nobile and Ryan Bloomquist have been singing together to raise money for charity since they were kids. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. By granting these wishes, Make-A-Wish has an overwhelmingly positive impact on these families. The concert will be a great evening of music and entertainment. Also, Make-A-Wish’s annual Sunflowers for Wishes event runs July 22-30 at Buttonwood Farm.

