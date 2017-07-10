Local concert to benefit Make-A-Wish CT

(WTNH)-Two childhood friends from Branford with Broadway credits are reuniting for an evening of music and entertainment to benefit Make-A-Wish CT. The “Two Hours from Broadway Concert” at the Owenego will be held on Sunday, July 16 in Branford. Branford natives Greg Nobile and Ryan Bloomquist have been singing together to raise money for charity since they were kids. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. By granting these wishes, Make-A-Wish has an overwhelmingly positive impact on these families. The concert will be a great evening of music and entertainment. Also, Make-A-Wish’s annual Sunflowers for Wishes event runs July 22-30 at Buttonwood Farm.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.