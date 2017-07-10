Malloy to meet with state lawmakers to talk budget

Governor Dannel Malloy addresses the media on the lack of a State Budget, as well as Aetna moving their corporate headquarters out of Hartford (WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We are a week and a half into July and there’s still no state budget. There’s also no word on when that situation will be changing. Now Governor Dannel Malloy is talking about the impact the budget impasse is having.

Housing assistance, nonprofits, summer jobs, these are some of the places where the lack of a state budget is already having an impact. Now the question is…when will budget talks resume?

Republicans are just barely in the minority in the general assembly. Minority house leader Themis Klarides has invited all lawmakers to come and see her budget plan in a presentation scheduled for Tuesday. The way democrats are talking, that’s not going to do much good, however. Democrats have their own plan. It involves a hike in the state sales tax, and it depends on the state labor unions approving a major concession deal that would save the state about a billion and a half dollars.

The unions will finish voting on that a week from Monday, the 17th, so the democrats in the house want to vote on the plan the next day, the 18th.

Meanwhile, with no budget, the state is being run by executive order. That means Governor Malloy is making the decisions, and he made it clear from the beginning there would be serious cuts if it came to this. Later today, Governor Malloy is making an announcement about the impact the lack of a budget is having on people who depend on housing assistance. That’s happening Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile published reports say non profit organizations and summer youth employment programs are all bracing for major cuts without a state budget in place.

Despite some action this week, and a vote called for next week, Malloy said “it’s going to be a while” before there is a budget deal.

