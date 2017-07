NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)- New Canaan police arrested a man they say was found sleeping in his car, with heroin in it.

Police say they were called to Frogtown Road around 12:10 a.m. on July 1 for reports of a man sleeping in a running car in a driveway there. Police searched the car and say they found heroin.

26-year-old Agron Sabovic of New Canaan was arrested for possession of narcotics. Sabovic was released on bond and is due in court later this month.