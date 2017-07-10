Man diving for golf balls attacked by alligator

By Published:

ROTONDA WEST, Fla. (AP) — An alligator bit a man who was diving for balls at a Florida golf course.

The Bradenton Herald reports that the attack occurred Friday afternoon at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club.

Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokeswoman Dee Hawkins-Garland says the middle-aged man was underwater in a pond when he felt a bite on his left arm. He was able to free himself, and officials responded to the scene.

The man was airlifted to a Fort Myers hospital as a trauma alert. Officials weren’t immediately releasing the man’s name, and his exact condition wasn’t known.

Information from: The Bradenton (Fla.) Herald , http://www.bradenton.com

