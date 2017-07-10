Man gets 5 years in 2014 New Haven shooting

Related Coverage New Haven police investigating triple shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A man is headed to prison for his role in a shooting involving several people that left a man seriously injured in New Haven.

The New Haven Register reports Luis Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday to five years behind bars.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to weapons charges in May under an agreement. The deal called for prosecutors to drop more serious assault charges.

Authorities say the shooting happened Dec. 12, 2014 between two cars filled with people who knew each other. A co-defendant allegedly jumped out of his vehicle and opened fire after occupants in the other car allegedly shot at him.

Authorities say Rodriguez was shot in the leg. A third man was shot in the head and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Rodriguez’s attorney says his client had a difficult upbringing.