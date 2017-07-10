Man leaves children alone in car while shopping at mall

Published:
Devon Brown

MILFORD, Conn.  (WTNH)– A Trumbull man has been arrested after leaving three young children in a locked running car for about 20 minutes as he shopped inside the CT Post Mall in Milford.

33-year-old Devon Brown is charged with leaving a child unsupervised and two counts of failure to appear.

Milford Police say they were called to the mall on Saturday where they found the children ages 10, 6, and 22 months in a car.

In addition to being charged with leaving the kids alone, Brown had two active warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in court for two motor vehicle accidents in Trumbull that occurred in April and May.

